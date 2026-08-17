SALAMA reports H1 profit after tax of AED 28.3 million

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Islamic Arab Insurance Company (SALAMA) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, delivering a second consecutive profitable quarter as the Group continues to translate its strategy into stronger financial and operational performance.

For the six months ended 30 June 2026, SALAMA reported profit after tax of AED 28.3 million, more than three times the AED 8.2 million reported in the corresponding period last year. In the second quarter, profit after tax reached AED 14.3 million, compared with AED 7.9 million a year earlier.

The improvement in overall profitability was underpinned by a significant turnaround in the Group’s core insurance operations. The Group's Insurance Service Result increased to AED 28.3 million in H1 2026, improving by AED 30.2 million from a loss of AED 1.9 million in H1 2025. Insurance revenue was AED 469.7 million, compared with AED 515.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the Group’s continued focus on underwriting quality, portfolio optimisation and sustainable profitability over volume growth.

Commenting on the results, Humaid Mohammad Obaid Alqutami, Chairman of SALAMA, said:

“These results demonstrate continued progress in strengthening SALAMA's financial position and building a business capable of delivering sustainable long-term value.”