SCI launches 'Rise Through Knowledge' to support Gaza students

SHARJAH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) launches its "Rise Through Knowledge" campaign on Wednesday, working alongside the "Gallant Knight 3" operation from the cargo village at Sharjah International Airport.

The campaign is part of SCI's ongoing effort to support students in Gaza and help them keep up their studies through what the association calls exceptional circumstances facing the territory.

The launch, timed with the ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' partnership, reflects what SCI describes as the UAE's belief that education remains one of the strongest bridges to hope and to building a future — even under the pressures Gaza's students currently face.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at SCI, said the campaign reflects the association's determination to direct support toward education specifically, calling it one of the key routes to empowering people and protecting students' right to keep learning. He added that working with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 shows how UAE humanitarian efforts are coming together — institutions and national initiatives combining to get support to those who need it most inside Gaza.

Bin Nassar emphasised that the initiative conveys to students that their academic future is valued and that they shouldn't abandon their studies due to hardship.

He explained that "Rise Through Knowledge" aligns with SCI's strategy to extend humanitarian efforts beyond relief aid into impactful areas like education. Supporting Gaza's students ahead of the new school year, he said, answers a genuine need: it eases pressure on families and students alike and helps keep the education system running despite the current situation.