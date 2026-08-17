Nakheel begins handover of 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has begun handing over 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village, as residents start moving into the new residential community.

The development is expected to be home to approximately 5,500 residents.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Jebel Ali Village has long held a special place in Dubai's residential history, recognised for its strong sense of community and enduring appeal. As handovers begin, we are building on this legacy with a modern, well-connected community designed around the evolving needs of residents. This milestone marks an important step in welcoming families to a new chapter for one of Dubai’s most established residential destinations.”

Residents will have access to landscaped parks and open spaces, walking and cycling routes, sports facilities, children's play areas, a community pond and swimming pools within each residential cluster, creating opportunities for recreation, wellbeing and community connection.

Further amenities, including a community centre with retail, a clubhouse, gym, padel courts and event lawns, are planned to open as part of ongoing developments.

Located next to Sheikh Zayed Road and close to Ibn Battuta Mall and Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Jebel Ali Village offers convenient access to established transport, retail, education and leisure destinations across Dubai