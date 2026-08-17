EMICOOL unveils roadmap to achieve net zero operations by 2050

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) – Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) has unveiled a structured roadmap towards net zero operations by 2050. Developed through a data-driven and technically modelled, the roadmap establishes a clear decarbonisation pathway within Emicool's defined operational boundary.

Based on a 2023 emissions baseline of 183,423 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e), covering Scope 1, Scope 2 and relevant Scope 3 emissions, the roadmap is supported by approximately AED 116 million earmarked for energy optimisation initiatives through 2027, alongside Emicool's broader green financing strategy.

The roadmap sets an interim Board-approved target of a 10% reduction by 2035 against the 2023 baseline as part of a long-term decarbonisation strategy. Significant additional emissions reductions are expected beyond 2035 as low-carbon technologies mature and the UAE's energy mix continues its transition towards cleaner sources. Emicool's ambition is to achieve approximately 90% emissions reduction by 2050, with remaining hard-to-abate emissions neutralised only after all feasible direct reductions have been maximised.

Dr. Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said: "Sustainability is no longer an option for infrastructure companies, it is a responsibility. Our net zero roadmap reflects a long-term commitment to transforming district cooling into a cleaner, smarter and more efficient industry. We are proud to be leading this journey and contributing to the UAE's vision of building one of the world's most sustainable economies."

The roadmap outlines a phased approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through operational efficiency improvements, plant and network optimisation, digital transformation initiatives, renewable energy integration and the adoption of future low-carbon technologies.

As a key enabler of sustainable urban development, district cooling helps improve energy efficiency compared to conventional cooling systems, supporting lower energy consumption across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Emicool's roadmap further strengthens this contribution by embedding sustainability into every stage of its operations.

Supporting residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across Dubai, Emicool operates 20 district cooling plants with more than 306,000 refrigeration tonnes of connected capacity. The roadmap will be reviewed every five years to reflect technological developments, regulatory changes and operational progress.