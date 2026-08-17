DP World advances Syria's economic recovery through Port of Tartous modernisation

TARTOUS, Syria, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) – DP World has reached a significant milestone in its US$800 million investment programme to transform the Port of Tartous, completing the delivery of three Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) that will strengthen Syria's trade infrastructure and support the country's economic recovery.

The three cranes are expected to increase the port's cargo-handling capacity by approximately 40%, enabling faster vessel turnaround, improved operational efficiency and increased handling of containerised, bulk, and breakbulk cargo. The investment is designed to strengthen Syria's trade infrastructure, improve supply chain resilience and strengthen the foundation for long-term economic growth.

The crane deliveries represent an important milestone under DP World's 30-year concession agreement to develop and operate the Port of Tartous. Over the coming years, the investment programme will continue, and include dredging works to accommodate larger vessels, the refurbishment of quay walls, the deployment of additional cargo-handling equipment, the introduction of digital technologies and the continued development of the local workforce.

Fahad Al Banna, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Tartous, said: “This milestone represents much more than the delivery of new equipment. It reflects our long-term commitment to supporting Syria's economic recovery by rebuilding critical trade infrastructure. A modern port reduces the cost of doing business, attracts investment and creates skilled jobs.”

Mohammad Shihab, Executive Vice President, DP World, Egypt and the Levant, added: “Strategically located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartous has the potential to become a vital trade and logistics gateway, connecting Syria with key regional markets including Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Türkiye, while strengthening trade flows across the Eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf, Europe and North Africa.

Our investment is therefore aimed at increasing efficiency, reducing supply chain bottlenecks and strengthening connectivity, and providing businesses with more reliable access to regional and global markets, while supporting the growth and competitiveness of industries across manufacturing, agriculture and commerce.”

The next phase of the modernisation programme will include the deployment of additional cargo-handling equipment, including forklift trucks and reach stackers later this year, followed by nine additional light-duty mobile harbour cranes during 2027 and early 2028. A new quay crane is also planned for delivery in 2028.

Alongside the deployment of new equipment, DP World will soon commence dredging works to deepen the harbour, while the refurbishment of the port’s quay walls is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. These infrastructure improvements will enhance the port’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels, improve operational safety and efficiency, and reinforce Tartous’ role as a key gateway supporting Syria’s growing trade and economic recovery.