EU provides €2.3 mn in emergency humanitarian funding to curb cholera outbreak in West and Central Africa

BRUSSELS, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has allocated €2.3 million in emergency humanitarian funding to Nigeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic and Chad to support these countries in addressing the ongoing cholera epidemic. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 61,000 cholera cases were reported in the African Region in the first 5 months of 2026.

In Nigeria, €1.5 million will help increase the number of intervention teams, provide essential supplies such as cholera kits, and support water, sanitation and hygiene interventions, including the treatment of public water points and household water. It will also help intensify epidemiological surveillance in inaccessible areas and strengthen case management, risk communication and community sensitisation.

In Cameroon, €100,000 will support outbreak containment and case management, including through additional staff for humanitarian partners on the ground, essential medicines, additional cholera treatment units and oral rehydration points in the most affected villages.

In the Central African Republic, €500,000 will scale-up case management and vaccination, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene interventions. It will also consist of strengthening risk communication and community engagement, boosting surveillance and case detection, as well as supporting dignified and safe burials.

In Chad, €200,000 will contribute to breaking the chain of cholera transmission through improved access to water, sanitation, hygiene and community support for surveillance and case management.

Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said:‘'Cholera is preventable and treatable. Yet it still threatens lives when people lack something as basic as safe water and healthcare. At a time when humanitarian needs are growing and resources are shrinking, Europe is not looking away. This emergency funding will help our partners act quickly, contain the outbreaks and protect the communities most at risk.’'