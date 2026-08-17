Emirates Transport readies over 10,000 school buses to transport students for new academic year

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Transport has announced the readiness of around 10,000 school buses equipped with all necessary safety and security measures to transport students to their schools across the UAE during the new 2026–2027 academic year.

It also stated that more than 10,000 bus drivers, along with an equal number of transport and safety supervisors, have completed a comprehensive safety training programme ahead of the new academic year.

Sulaiman Jassem Al Hammadi, Head of School Transport Operations and School Transport Advisor at Emirates Transport, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the initiative reflects Emirates Transport’s commitment to supporting its field teams, particularly drivers, who are a key element in the success of the school transportation system.

He added: “We look forward to the start of a new academic year and reaffirm our readiness to provide the highest level of service.”

He stressed Emirates Transport’s commitment to maintaining a high level of coordination with strategic partners involved in the country’s education process, under the slogan “Our Students Are a Trust… Their Safety Is Our Priority.” These partners include the Ministry of Education, school administrations, the Integrated Transport Centre, and other relevant government entities, with the aim of ensuring the success of school transportation operations.

He also confirmed that field monitoring of work teams will continue to ensure compliance with procedures, alongside ongoing awareness efforts through field visits, enhanced cooperation with partners, expanded training programmes, dissemination of lessons learned, and regular updates to operational manuals.