Alef Education expands Alef pathways across subjects, languages

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has expanded its Alef Pathways personalised learning solution across Science, Arabic Reading and English Reading for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The expansion extends Alef Pathways across a wider range of educational stages and learner needs, strengthening foundational literacy and subject knowledge while making the complete Science Pathways product available in both Arabic and English.

Designed to respond to varying levels of student readiness, Alef Pathways enables educators to identify learning gaps, deliver appropriately sequenced learning and monitor student progress in real time, supporting a more targeted and responsive approach to instruction.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, we believe that AI-powered personalised learning has the potential to fundamentally reshape how education systems understand and respond to the needs of every learner."

"The expansion of Alef Pathways represents an important step in our vision to move from a model that identifies learning gaps to one that proactively closes them, giving educators the intelligence, flexibility and confidence to turn insight into meaningful action. This further strengthens our role in supporting education systems to deliver more equitable and measurable progress for every student,” he added.

As part of the expansion, Pathways Science is now available in both Arabic and English, enabling schools and education systems to provide a consistent, high-quality personalised learning experience across different languages of instruction.

The expansion also strengthens Pathways Arabic Reading, extending its coverage from early reading development to higher-level reading skills and supporting learners across a broader range of educational stages and reading proficiency levels.

Pathways English Reading has also been expanded with new foundational literacy skills aligned with the science of reading. The new provision supports the development of essential decoding, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension skills, helping learners establish the foundations required to engage successfully with increasingly complex texts and apply their literacy skills across the curriculum.

Alef Education also introduced new PIRLS and TIMSS Pathways Guides, providing teachers with practical resources to help them understand and respond to the essential knowledge, skills and key performance areas reflected in these international assessments. The guides show teachers how to use Pathways’ assessment, reporting, and learning tools to interpret diagnostic data, target support, and monitor progress.