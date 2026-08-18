UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack on Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack which targeted the Office of the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the Director of the Protection Agency in Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with two drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Republic of Iraq and the government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security and stability.