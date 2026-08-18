'Ministry of Higher Education' regulates scholarship system, aligns outcomes with national priorities

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026 on the conditions, requirements, and procedures governing scholarships for Emirati students.

The Resolution represents a significant step towards developing the national scholarship system, enhancing the quality of its outcomes, and aligning them with national priorities and labour market needs within an integrated framework for governance and oversight.

The Resolution builds on relevant federal legislation and Cabinet decisions, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for scholarships. It sets out the procedures governing scholarships, defines the rights and obligations of scholarship students, and reinforces the principles of fairness and transparency in the allocation of scholarships, ensuring the optimal investment in national talent.

It aims to regulate the scholarship system, improve the efficiency of government spending, enhance the quality of academic programmes, and prepare national talent capable of responding to future developments and contributing to the UAE’s economic and knowledge-based development.

The Resolution also adopts updated lists of scholarship destination countries and educational institutions based on the best internationally recognised rankings and other criteria.

The educational institution must be ranked among the top 50 institutions globally in the relevant field of study, regardless of its overall ranking. Alternatively, the institution must be ranked among the top 100 institutions globally in the relevant field of study and among the top 100 institutions in the overall ranking, for institutions located in the United States or Australia.

Alternatively, the institution must be ranked among the top 200 institutions globally in the relevant field of study and among the top 200 institutions in the overall ranking, for institutions located in English-speaking countries, excluding the United States and Australia.

Alternatively, the institution must be ranked among the top 300 institutions globally in the relevant field of study and among the top 300 institutions in the overall ranking, for institutions located in non-English-speaking countries.

The Resolution gives preference to priority fields of study aligned with strategic sectors, including energy; transport and logistics; technology and engineering; healthcare; water and the environment; creative industries; science; and finance, in line with the UAE’s future national priorities.

To uphold the principles of fairness and equal opportunity in access to scholarships abroad, the Resolution establishes clear academic eligibility criteria, in addition to a comparative selection mechanism for applicants based on academic performance, the quality of the educational institution, the priority of the field of study, and the type of admission, while taking into consideration priority groups.

The Resolution identifies several priority groups within the evaluation and application review process for selecting scholarship students. These include children of martyrs, beneficiaries of social support programmes, and students residing in remote areas.

Applications from these groups will be considered within the Ministry’s established selection criteria, alongside academic performance, priority fields of study, the quality of the educational institution, and the type of academic admission. This approach aims to ensure that scholarships are directed towards the most deserving and qualified national talent.

The Resolution establishes an integrated framework governing the rights and obligations of scholarship students. These include maintaining regular academic progress, upholding the reputation of the UAE, disclosing any other benefits or scholarships associated with the scholarship, and notifying the Ministry of any developments that may affect their academic journey.

The Resolution also seeks to enhance scholarship students’ academic and professional development opportunities by connecting them with training, innovation, and research opportunities that support the objectives of the scholarship programme. This will be facilitated through educational and science and technology offices and missions, which oversee students’ academic and administrative affairs and provide the necessary support and guidance throughout their scholarship period.

In parallel, the Ministry is working to explore and establish strategic partnerships with leading educational institutions, academic and research organisations, and labour market entities in scholarship destination countries. These partnerships will expand opportunities for professional development and training, talent development, early employment pathways, and training programmes leading to employment.

Subject to the required approvals, scholarship students may also be permitted to undertake one or more courses at another educational institution as part of a joint academic programme, an academic cooperation agreement, or a student exchange programme, where the Ministry determines that this would provide additional educational or academic value and enhance the student’s academic outcomes and international learning experience.

The Resolution further establishes clear provisions governing the deferral, suspension, resumption, extension, and cancellation of scholarships, as well as distance learning. It also defines cases that may result in a warning, suspension, or cancellation, providing flexibility in addressing exceptional circumstances while ensuring the efficient management of financial resources.

The Resolution is expected to further strengthen the role of educational and science and technology missions and offices in overseeing the academic, administrative, and financial affairs of scholarship students and providing them with the necessary support throughout their scholarship period, while also strengthening partnerships with leading global higher education institutions.

The Resolution reflects the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s vision of building a more efficient and sustainable scholarship system based on strong governance, high-quality outcomes, and the optimal investment in human capital. It aims to enhance the readiness of national talent, support the UAE’s comprehensive development objectives, and further strengthen the country’s position in global competitiveness rankings.