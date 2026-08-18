Humanitarian action creates lasting impact, every wish brings hope: Sheikha bint Saif

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, affirmed that World Humanitarian Day provides an opportunity to renew commitment to the values of compassion, giving and solidarity, which the UAE has established as a deeply rooted approach to serving humanity, preserving human dignity and creating a positive and sustainable impact on people’s lives.

Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif said that the mission of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE stems from its belief that a wish is not merely a fleeting moment of happiness, but a humanitarian experience capable of giving a child facing a critical health condition greater hope and strength, while leaving an impact that extends to the child’s family and wider community.

“With every wish that comes true, we witness how hope can open a new window in a child’s life, and how a genuine moment of joy can give an entire family strength to draw upon as they face challenges. True humanitarian action is not measured only by what we give, but by the impact that remains in people’s hearts afterwards," she added.

Throughout 2026, Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE has continued to expand its humanitarian impact, with the total number of wishes granted since its establishment exceeding 8,900. It continues to grant wishes to children facing life-threatening illnesses in the UAE and abroad.

Sheikha Sheikha praised the pivotal role played by the Foundation’s partners, supporters, volunteers and members of the community, affirming that its humanitarian impact is the result of sustained collaboration among various sectors towards a shared goal of bringing joy to children and their families.

She affirmed that Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE will continue to expand its network of partnerships and humanitarian initiatives and strengthen its community presence, helping it reach more children and their families while reinforcing the values of compassion, solidarity and giving that distinguish UAE society.

Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif concluded, “Humanitarian action remains a mission for life that knows no borders, and every hand extended in giving has the power to create new hope. At Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, we will continue working with our partners and community to ensure that joy remains within reach of every child waiting for their wish to come true.”