UAE reinforces leading humanitarian role globally: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting humanitarian causes, safeguarding human dignity, upholding the right to a dignified life, and fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities towards those affected by crises and disasters worldwide.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, guided by the vision of its leadership, has strengthened its global humanitarian and development role and established itself among the world’s leading nations in humanitarian aid, relief and development, driven by its commitment to solidarity and helping those in need without discrimination.

He noted that the UAE has reinforced its leading humanitarian role through initiatives and assistance worldwide, stressing that humanitarian action is a longstanding pillar of the country’s approach and a reflection of its values of solidarity, compassion and support for those in need and communities affected by crises and disasters.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “The humanitarian legacy established by the UAE and the position it has attained in this field place a greater responsibility on us to continue giving, develop humanitarian action mechanisms, and enhance their impact and sustainability in a way that contributes to improving the quality of life of communities most in need.”

He highlighted the UAE’s pioneering initiatives to combat poverty, hunger, disease and malnutrition, address the humanitarian repercussions of climate change, disasters and crises, as well as provide basic needs and support livelihoods, development and recovery for affected communities, in accordance with humanitarian principles and international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that World Humanitarian Day this year comes amid escalating crises and the widening scope of conflicts and disasters in several parts of the world, resulting in growing humanitarian challenges.

He stressed that these circumstances require strengthening the capacity for rapid and effective response and moving beyond addressing the consequences of crises towards proactive planning and building resilience and recovery capacity.

He said, “Through its response to numerous humanitarian crises and emergencies, the UAE has demonstrated its ability to act efficiently and swiftly, supported by sound planning, proactive strategies and an integrated vision that combines emergency relief, early recovery and sustainable development.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that successive crises, conflicts and disasters are placing growing responsibilities on humanitarian organisations and relief agencies, requiring unified efforts, stronger joint action and more effective coordination and response mechanisms to ensure that assistance reaches those in need efficiently and effectively.

He called for strengthening solidarity and partnerships among regional and international humanitarian organisations and agencies, as well as exchanging expertise, resources and capabilities to help build a humanitarian system better equipped to keep pace with changes and respond to future challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “Today, more than ever, the world needs to reinforce the values of solidarity and human compassion. All forces for good should make World Humanitarian Day an occasion to mobilise resources, strengthen partnerships, combine efforts and capabilities, and develop proactive plans that contribute to protecting lives, improving quality of life, and enhancing the stability and development of communities.”

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of humanitarian workers and volunteers around the world, extending particular appreciation to ERC personnel and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in the humanitarian field.