‘Ras Al Khaimah Chamber’ launches ‘RAK Ambassador’ initiative to enhance investment, tourism

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched the “RAK Ambassador” initiative, one of the strategic initiatives included in the targets of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a global destination for investment and tourism.

The initiative aims to empower UAE citizens and residents to play an active role in promoting the Emirate by leveraging their social networks to invite relatives and friends from abroad to visit Ras Al Khaimah during the campaign period. This will contribute to increasing tourism activity, boosting hotel occupancy rates, and supporting the Emirate’s sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the initiative is the first of its kind in the Emirate and aims to enrich the tourism and investment experiences and enhance its diversity, while increasing its attractiveness for visitors and investors.

Al Nuaimi said that the campaign will run from 19th August to 31st October 2026, and registration will be available through the Chamber’s website.

He noted that registration is open to citizens and residents aged 18 and above, provided that the host registers the guest's information before their arrival in the country on a tourist visa or a visa on arrival. He added that citizens and residents may nominate more than one visitor.

The benefits and rewards offered to hosts and guests include highly discounted hotel stays, tickets to some of the emirate’s leading tourist attractions, discounts at restaurants and cafés, special offers on marine activities and safari tours, significant benefits and discounts on luxury car rentals, and exclusive shopping offers at Al Manar Mall.

Al Nuaimi said that the initiative represents an advanced model of partnership between the public and private sectors and reflects the Chamber’s belief in the importance of engaging the community in supporting economic development in line with the targets of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030.