UAE continues to strengthen leading position in global humanitarian action: Frontline Heroes Office

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office said that the UAE continues to strengthen its leading position in global humanitarian action, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, which has made giving an intrinsic value and helping people wherever they are a steadfast responsibility.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, the Office said humanitarian action in the UAE is neither seasonal nor limited to individual initiatives, but forms part of an integrated system driven by firmly established political will and implemented by national institutions in line with the highest international standards.

It added that this commitment is embodied by frontline heroes who work to protect lives and safeguard human dignity under the most challenging circumstances.

The Frontline Heroes Office noted that the UAE’s response to humanitarian crises in various countries reflects a practical commitment to providing relief, medical, food and other forms of assistance, helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected and restore hope to communities devastated by crises

“Frontline heroes represent a fundamental pillar of this approach, setting an exceptional example of dedication, discipline and readiness. They translate the UAE’s values of courage and humanity into tangible action that makes a real difference in people’s lives, both within the UAE and beyond its borders," the Office said.

It affirmed that humanitarian action will remain one of the UAE’s pillars of soft power and an integral part of the nation’s identity and message to the world. Protecting people and safeguarding their dignity will remain an unwavering priority, as the UAE continues its journey driven by giving, supported by determination, and embodied by heroes who know no other place than the front line.