Sharjah Executive Council reviews draft law, Sharjah Airport customer experience

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its weekly meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, with H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, in attendance.

The Council discussed a range of agenda items related to monitoring the progress of government work, enhancing services for citizens and residents across Sharjah, and supporting plans to ensure a decent quality of life, social stability, and continued progress across various sectors.

The Council reviewed amendments to the draft law regulating the expert profession before judicial authorities, proposed by the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), which aim to strengthen the emirate’s legal framework and ensure comprehensive coverage of all legal aspects of the legislation.

The Council directed its General Secretariat to submit the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for issuance.

The Council reviewed a presentation on Sharjah International Airport’s achievement of Level 3 “Development” accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation Programme, one of the globally recognised programmes for measuring, improving, and developing the customer experience.

The presentation highlighted Sharjah International Airport’s rapid progress through the accreditation levels, advancing from Level 1 “Understanding” to Level 2 “Establishment” and ultimately reaching Level 3 “Development”. The airport implements an advanced customer experience strategy that actively engages customers, employees, and specialists in the continuous development and improvement of the overall experience.

The presentation also highlighted initiatives implemented by the airport to enhance the customer experience and improve service quality, as well as the standards it has achieved across key areas, including customer understanding, strategy, measurement, process improvement, governance, customer engagement, design, and innovation.