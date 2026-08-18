MoF, DIFC partner to develop next generation of financial leaders, advisers

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with DIFC Academy to deliver the Certified Chief Finance Director Programme and the Certified Financial Consultant Programme.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry of Finance offices in Dubai, aims to strengthen leadership and advisory capabilities across the financial sector while addressing the increasingly specialised needs of financial leaders and executives across federal entities.

The programmes will equip participants with advanced knowledge and practical competencies to support informed and effective strategic financial decision-making.

The agreement was signed by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. Senior executives and academic representatives from both organisations were present.

Commenting on the partnership, AlKhoori said, "Our strategic partnership with the DIFC’s Academy represents a key milestone in advancing leadership and advisory capabilities across the financial sector and reflects the Ministry of Finance's vision of building a more efficient, sustainable and innovation-driven public financial ecosystem."

He added, "Maintaining financial excellence depends on empowering national talent with the latest knowledge and internationally recognised professional practices. This commitment underpins our continued investment in developing a new generation of financial leaders and advisers capable of addressing the evolving landscape of government financial management. The Ministry remains committed to providing high-quality learning frameworks, professional training and flexible learning pathways that enable federal professionals to keep pace with regulatory and accounting developments while upholding the highest standards of governance and institutional integrity. Ultimately, this contributes to stronger institutional performance and a more integrated approach to managing the UAE's public financial resources."

AlKhoori further noted, "Against the backdrop of rapid technological advancement, these programmes have been designed in line with the UAE's strategic direction to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across government. They provide a vital platform for empowering national talent to lead digital transformation and unlock the significant opportunities it presents for the financial sector.

Through this partnership, we aspire to advance public financial management by fostering forward-looking capabilities that enhance the efficiency and reliability of strategic financial decision-making. At the same time, we remain firmly committed to strengthening sound governance frameworks and promoting the responsible use of intelligent technologies, helping to build an agile working environment that advances the UAE's sustainable development objectives and reinforces the nation's future readiness."

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance on this important initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to developing the next generation of financial leaders and advisers. At DIFC, attracting, developing and retaining world-class talent has long been a priority because strong human capital is fundamental to strengthening the UAE's financial services industry, supporting economic diversification and enhancing the country's long-term global competitiveness.

Through the DIFC Academy, we have been developing finance and business professionals for more than two decades by delivering globally benchmarked education that combines leadership development, advanced financial expertise and emerging technologies. As the Academy continues to expand, it will educate more than 50,000 learners annually by 2030, further reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for financial talent and professional excellence."

The two programmes offer an intensive, specialised curriculum structured around four core pillars: leadership development, artificial intelligence, financial analysis and strategic planning, and financial advisory. Training will be delivered through a flexible learning model offering in-person, online and hybrid formats, enabling participants across federal entities to balance their professional responsibilities while enhancing their expertise and professional competitiveness.

Reflecting the UAE's national drive to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across government, both programmes incorporate advanced modules exploring AI technologies and AI assistants, together with their practical applications in the financial sector.

This learning stream enables participants to leverage AI solutions in analysing complex financial data, generating intelligent reports, automating financial processes and enhancing the accuracy of predictive forecasting. It also reinforces best practices in data governance and promotes the responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies, helping develop a new generation of financial leaders capable of driving digital transformation, enhancing financial decision-making, and supporting the UAE Government's vision of building a smart and sustainable public financial ecosystem.