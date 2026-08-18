GDRFA Dubai participates in 3rd edition of 'Freej Fridge' initiative

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has participated in the third edition of the "Freej Fridge" initiative, distributing 58,000 bottles of chilled water, juices and ice cream across four locations in the emirate.

The initiative benefited more than 18,000 people, with the participation of 70,000 employee volunteers.

Organised by Dubai's Furjan Foundation with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) and the UAE Food Bank, the initiative aims to reach workers in sectors including sanitation, construction, delivery, agriculture and road and street maintenance.

Refrigerated vehicles travel to a number of labour-intensive locations across the Emirate to provide them with chilled refreshments, supporting a safe working environment and strengthening efforts to prevent heat stress, dehydration, and health risks associated with high temperatures.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said GDRFA Dubai's participation in the "Freej Fridge" initiative reflects its commitment to translating the values of giving into tangible actions that positively impact people's lives.

He said such humanitarian initiatives are an extension of the Directorate's social responsibility, which places people at the heart of its priorities and forms an integral part of its institutional culture.