Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club unveils four-month calendar

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced its calendar of marine races and events from September to December 2026, featuring 37 races, championships and activities spanning traditional races, modern marine sports and community events.

Running from 5th September to 27th December, the four-month calendar includes 14 traditional races, 13 modern marine sports championships and events, and 10 community activities.

The programme reflects the Club’s efforts to preserve the UAE’s maritime heritage, support competitive sports and broaden participation across different segments of the community.

Events will take place at several locations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi, the Breakwater, Al Sila and Dalma Island, as part of efforts to expand the reach of the Club’s activities, activate waterfront destinations and strengthen links between sport, national identity, culture and the community.

The calendar begins in September with traditional dhow sailing and bawanish races, alongside the UAE Rowing Championship, a kayaking race for People of Determination and sailing competitions.

October will feature traditional races, fishing championships, waterskiing, motosurf and modern sailing events, as well as competitions for People of Determination.

In November, the programme will include the Dalma Historical Festival and Al Yasat Marine Festival, alongside traditional dhow races, activities for People of Determination and juniors, and environmental beach-cleaning initiatives.

December will feature the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Fishing Championship, the UAE International Aquabike Championship, the UAE Flyboard Championship and Al Sila Marine Festival, in addition to sailing and rowing races. The programme will conclude with the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship on 26th and 27th December.