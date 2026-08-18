Russian scientists develop coatings to improve orthopaedic implant integration

KALININGRAD, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (IKBFU), in collaboration with colleagues, have successfully tested a new bioactive material for orthopaedics based on the natural mineral hydroxyapatite with the addition of nitrogen oxide, TV BRICS reported.

The development will help reduce the risk of prosthesis rejection and protect patients from bacterial infections.

Traditional implants made from titanium alloys are highly durable but lack sufficient bioactivity, limiting their ability to interact with living tissue. As a result, implants may fail to integrate properly with bone or could be susceptible to bacterial growth.

To address the issue, researchers coated titanium implants with hydroxyapatite, a calcium-phosphate mineral similar in composition to bone tissue, and added nitric oxide to give the coating antibacterial properties. The compound can stimulate tissue healing, improve blood supply and inhibit bacterial growth.

Comprehensive biomedical testing has demonstrated the material’s high biocompatibility: cells on the coated surface survived much better than on bare titanium without the coating.

"The use of nitrogen-enriched calcium phosphate coatings is a promising approach that could help create a healing microenvironment around implants, thereby addressing the problem of the body rejecting medical devices," said Vladimir Malashchenko, a research fellow at the Centre for Immunology and Cellular Biotechnology at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

According to the researchers, the development of such materials is an important step towards creating personalised medical solutions that will speed up patient recovery and minimise the risk of complications following orthopaedic surgery.

The scientists plan to continue studying the effects of nitric oxide on living tissue.