Dubai Chambers signs MoU with Trendyol to accelerate growth of SMEs

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trendyol, an e-commerce platform, to strengthen support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Under the terms of the MoU, SMEs referred by Dubai Chambers will receive an exclusive package designed to support their onboarding and growth on the platform. This includes a 40 percent discount on the introductory commission rate for the first three months, double the 20 percent discount available to all sellers as standard and a month longer than the usual first two months.

In addition, sellers will benefit from dedicated homepage visibility, free advertising credit and campaign visibility, priority account management, and hands-on support throughout the onboarding journey, including product uploads.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “Our partnership with Trendyol will help businesses expand their presence across e-commerce channels, strengthen their digital capabilities, and access new opportunities for growth.”

Mohamad ElAnsari, Chief Executive Officer of Trendyol Gulf, said, "This partnership with Dubai Chambers is a sign of our commitment to standing by businesses at the moment it matters most.”

The partnership also includes a structured training programme designed to equip sellers with the skills to grow sustainably on the platform. The curriculum spans three components: foundational e-commerce skills covering product listing, stock management, pricing, and operations; advanced modules on advertising, promotional tools, and performance analysis; and live webinars offering sellers direct access to expertise and guidance.

Since launching in the UAE in 2023, Trendyol has onboarded more than 15,500 regional sellers to its platform. Through the new agreement, even more Dubai-based businesses will gain access to Trendyol’s e-commerce infrastructure, expertise, and sales channels.