UAE wins 12 medals on opening day of IMMAF Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team won 12 medals, including five gold, three silver and four bronze, on the opening day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Monday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

More than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries are competing in the championship, which runs until 23rd August.

The opening day featured the Youth D competition for athletes aged 10–11, with 19 UAE National Team athletes in action. The category is being contested at the World Championships for only the second time, having made its debut in 2025.

The championship officially opened on Monday with a ceremony featuring a performance by Abu Dhabi Police Music Band and a video highlighting the event’s development over the years.

The opening-day programme also featured an MMA-style demonstration between two robots inside the cage, with another robot acting as referee.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Aref Hamad Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and Yousef Al Batran, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Muhammad Ali Al-Mansouri, Director-General of Al Dhafrah Region Municipality; Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director-General of the Industry Development Directorate at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, Director-General of Industry Innovation and Artificial Intelligence at Tawazun; as well as officials from government entities, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and IMMAF, and representatives of participating delegations.

Abdulmunem Alhashmi said that the opening-day competition and the large number of participants are positive signs for the future of MMA in the UAE and around the world. The support of the UAE’s leadership and Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the World Championships for five consecutive years have helped grow the sport, discover new talent and develop future champions.

“Hosting the championship for the fifth consecutive year is about more than organising a successful international event. We want to identify talented athletes from a young age and help them develop technically, physically and mentally. Our goal is to prepare national teams that can compete at the highest level. Investing in young athletes is important to developing future champions and achieving long-term success," he added.

Brown said, “The Youth World Championships are an important part of IMMAF’s plans to grow the sport around the world. The championship gives athletes a clear path to develop from a young age, with a strong focus on proper training, athlete safety and integrity.

“Introducing new age categories, including Youth D, gives young athletes more opportunities to compete, improve and prepare for the next stages of the sporting career. The UAE’s continued hosting of the championship also shows the strength of IMMAF’s partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the benefits of Abu Dhabi’s experience and world-class infrastructure.”