Menassah Distribution Company expands Emirati publishers’ reach in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is showcasing publications from 91 Emirati publishing houses at the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair 2026, as part of efforts to expand the reach of Emirati and Arabic books in international markets.

The fair, which runs from 15th to 23rd August, features a dedicated Menassah Distribution stand displaying 481 titles and a total of 1,717 books across literature, culture, intellectual works and children’s publishing.

The collection provides audiences with a broad view into the latest publications from participating publishers, bringing together the diversity of the Arab publishing landscape in a single knowledge-driven space.

Menassah Distribution signed a cooperation agreement with ‘Arab Book House – Akdem Store,’ a specialised book distribution company in the Republic of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the fair.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties to expand the reach of publications by Emirati and Arab publishers in the Turkish market through a network of bookstores, points of sale and distribution channels.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said that through its participation in regional and international book fairs, Menassah Distribution Company reaffirms its commitment to continuously developing its distribution network. This dedication extends to creating broader access channels for publishers’ titles and expanding the reach of Arabic books among readers across regional and global markets.