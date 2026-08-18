UAE Ambassador meets Peru’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss expanding cooperation

LIMA, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ibrahim Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, met with Carlos Espá, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting addressed opportunities to enhance UAE investment in Peru and advance cooperation across several sectors, including finance and digital government transformation, while exploring new opportunities that would serve their shared interests.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the water sector and the possibility of supporting drinking-water projects in Peru, which would contribute to strengthening the country’s ability to address the potential impacts of El Niño.

In this context, Al Alawi highlighted the UAE’s efforts in the field of water security, noting that the UAE, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, will host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year. He emphasised the conference’s importance in strengthening international cooperation to address global water challenges.