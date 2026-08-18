Rubu’ Qarn launches second edition of Mujawarah programme

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators has launched the second edition of its Mujawarah programme under the Arts and Languages track, offering young participants a four-day creative writing experience from 17th to 20th August, 2026.

Targeting members of Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, the programme aims to nurture young writers through a structured journey that develops their creative abilities and guides them from discovery to achievement.

The second edition follows a professional methodology that begins by creating a safe environment for writing and expression and assessing participants' abilities, interests and needs.

Training then progresses through daily writing, experimentation, feedback and development, taking individual differences in writing abilities into account.

Participants are introduced to key creative writing tools, including generating ideas and developing characters, scenes, plots, dialogue and description.

The programme also covers language and style, revision, editing and rewriting, while introducing participants to different forms of creative writing to help them identify and develop the areas best suited to their interests and abilities.

A key focus of Mujawarah is building confidence and overcoming fear of writing, allowing participants to experiment with ideas without fear of mistakes or comparison before progressing to more advanced tasks.

The programme also features games and theatrical exercises at Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, reflecting integration between the institution's specialised centres.

The activities aim to strengthen participants' self-expression, communication and teamwork skills.

Mujawarah uses a gradual assessment system that evaluates participants' writing abilities and confidence at the beginning of the programme, tracks their progress and engagement throughout the training, and concludes with a review comparing their final work with their initial performance.

The assessment helps identify participants' strengths and the forms of writing best suited to their abilities, guiding them towards appropriate pathways for further development.

The programme reflects Rubu’ Qarn's commitment to developing members' potential, strengthening their creative capabilities and expanding opportunities for innovation and impact, in line with its strategic vision, "A community partner in building and empowering conscious and influential generations."