Sharjah Public Libraries records more than 188,000 visits

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) recorded more than 188,000 visits and delivered 555 cultural, knowledge and community programmes and events in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

More than 307,000 library materials were borrowed during the period, reflecting strong demand and public engagement with SPL’s branches, programmes, collections and knowledge resources.

The period included SPL’s centenary year in 2025, marking 100 years since its establishment, followed by continued demand for its services, programmes and collections in the first half of 2026.

During 2025, SPL welcomed more than 133,000 visitors and delivered 388 cultural, knowledge and community programmes and events, with more than 22,000 participants. The number of library materials borrowed exceeded 208,000.

Programmes during the year included 75 for youth, 73 for children, 53 for adults and families, 13 for women, 8 for senior citizens, and 4 for People of Determination.

Activities ranged from storytelling sessions and book clubs to meeting the author, community events and sessions dedicated to accessibility and inclusion.

The centenary year also saw collaborations with cultural, educational and community venues and organisations across the emirate, covering themes including literary beginnings, culture and civilisation, the horizons of writers and poets, and cultural sustainability.

In terms of collections and services, the libraries added around 27,000 new materials to their collections during 2025, while active memberships exceeded 16,000.

Electronic resources recorded more than 421,000 searches, alongside tens of thousands of views through the PressReader platform.

During the first half of 2026, SPL welcomed 55,703 visitors and delivered 167 programmes and events attended by 8,526 participants. The libraries also recorded 98,991 borrowing transactions.

SPL provides the public with resources comprising 827,353 printed books, a digital collection of more than 18.9 million items, and more than 26,800 subscriptions and periodicals.

Knowledge resources are available in 40 languages, giving readers, students and researchers a wide range of options for accessing knowledge in printed and digital formats.

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said, “The figures reflect the growing role of libraries as vibrant spaces for learning and community engagement. Rising participation in events, borrowing and use of digital resources shows that people increasingly see libraries as partners in lifelong learning and as places where knowledge is accessible in different formats."