PureHealth, Family Development Foundation launch Healthy Horizons initiative

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has partnered with the Family Development Foundation to launch Healthy Horizons, an outreach programme designed to advance preventive care, healthy ageing and digital health inclusion for Emirati senior citizens in Abu Dhabi.

Delivered in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation, Active Abu Dhabi and PureHealth entities SEHA, SEHA CLINICS, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and SAKINA, the initiative brings together specialist-led workshops, free preventive screenings and guided physical activity within a coordinated model that supports early risk detection, timely intervention and continuity of care for older adults.

Assisted digital onboarding to the Pura app, PureHealth’s AI-powered health companion, helps participants to access services and stay connected to care.

Healthy Horizons focuses on key health priorities for Emirati senior citizens, including geriatric medicine, chronic disease management, vision health, sleep quality and mental wellbeing. Participants receive practical guidance and direct pathways into PureHealth’s clinical network, ensuring ongoing support and engagement beyond a single session.

Fatima Aziz Al Marzouqi, Social Clubs Officer at Barakat Al Dar, part of the Family Development Foundation, said the organisation is committed to delivering services and programmes that support the mental and physical well-being of senior citizens and residents. She added that the initiative improves access to high-quality healthcare, making it faster and more responsive to individual needs.

She said, “Barakat Al Dar Social Club empowers senior citizens and residents to lead more active, engaged lives. We do this by strengthening family connections and building closer ties within the community.”

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said, “Sustainable healthcare is not only about treating illness. It is about early intervention, community resilience and enabling seniors to remain active participants in society. By connecting community outreach with specialist care and digital enablement across the PureHealth network, we are building a model that delivers measurable social impact and long-term health outcomes.”

Healthy Horizons forms part of PureHealth’s broader longevity and senior health strategy, complementing dedicated geriatric services such as the Barakatna Clinic launched by SSMC in December 2025 in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development and Family Development Foundation.

Structured as a recurring outreach model, Healthy Horizons will continue expanding across additional communities, broadening screening coverage and strengthening digital follow-up to support measurable long-term health outcomes.