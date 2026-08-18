Sharjah Airport achieves Level 3 Customer Experience Accreditation

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI), marking the latest step in its efforts to enhance passenger services.

Sharjah Airport first achieved Level 1 accreditation in 2022 before progressing to Level 2 in 2023 after developing and implementing a comprehensive customer experience strategy across all departments. It renewed its Level 2 accreditation in 2025 before advancing to Level 3 in 2026.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the accreditation reflects Sharjah Airport’s commitment to making passenger satisfaction a central focus of its operations and services, in line with its strategy to deliver an integrated travel experience built on quality and excellence while supporting Sharjah's position as a leading destination for travel, tourism and business.

He added that achieving Level 3 demonstrates Sharjah Airport's ability to gather and analyse passenger feedback and translate it into tangible improvements in collaboration with airport partners, helping raise service standards across the airport community.

Al Midfa said the accreditation process assessed how passenger feedback is collected and used, coordination with service providers and the airport's ability to deliver a seamless travel experience from arrival to departure.

To achieve Level 3 accreditation, Sharjah Airport introduced several initiatives aimed at better understanding passenger expectations, including strengthening customer feedback tools to identify areas for improvement and enable faster responses.

The airport also expanded collaboration with airlines, ground handlers and other stakeholders to ensure consistent service standards throughout the passenger journey.

Passenger satisfaction reports are now regularly shared across airport departments, helping teams identify strengths and areas for improvement. Employees across the airport community also contribute to the passenger experience, reinforcing shared responsibility for service quality.

Airports Council International launched the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme to help airports measure and improve passenger experience. The programme provides airports with tools and expertise to manage passenger journeys, develop action plans and identify opportunities to improve service quality.