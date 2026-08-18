Yalla Group posts AED303.4 million in revenue for Q2 2026

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited announced today its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, with quarterly revenue exceeding AED303.4 million as the Group continued to implement its strategy and develop its operations.

Yalla Group recorded net profit of AED107.6 million during the second quarter, bringing net profit for the first half of the year to AED211.9 million.

The net profit margin remained strong at 35.5 percent, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain profitability and spending efficiency amid regional developments.

Average monthly active users also increased by 12.3 percent to 47.6 million during the second quarter of this year, compared with 42.4 million during the same period last year.

Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla Group, said, “Yalla Group delivered a strong performance during the second quarter of this year, supported by the stable performance of our core products and growing momentum across the gaming business. We are also strengthening the use of artificial intelligence in research and development, programming, game-level design and difficulty assessment, helping to accelerate development processes, improve efficiency and enhance the user experience.”

Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group Limited, said, “Yalla Group’s user base continued to expand during the second quarter, with average monthly active users increasing by 12.3 percent year-on-year to 47.6 million users.”

He added, “In the next phase, we will continue to build on our extensive experience in the Middle East and North Africa region and our understanding of the needs of its users, to further develop our products and deliver experiences tailored to the specific characteristics of local markets, while expanding the scope of our products and services.”