Suqia UAE provides clean water to 15 million people in 37 countries since 2015

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) has benefited around 15 million people in 37 countries through sustainable water projects since its launch in 2015, helping provide clean and safe water to underserved communities worldwide.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said the foundation remains committed to the approach of sustainable humanitarian giving established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and supported by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He said, "The leadership's support for Suqia UAE has significantly broadened its operational scope and enhanced its ability to reach communities in need worldwide. This further consolidates the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable solutions to humanitarian and developmental challenges."

In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, particularly Goal 6, Suqia UAE works to address water scarcity by promoting innovation and developing sustainable solutions that improve access to clean water.

Suqia UAE also oversees the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. With prizes totalling US$1 million, the award promotes research, development and innovation in sustainable solutions to the global water crisis using renewable energy.

Across its first four cycles, the award honoured 43 winners from 26 countries for projects in water production, desalination and purification. Applications for the fifth cycle remain open until 30th September, 2026, for universities, research centres, institutions, companies, innovators and individuals worldwide.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and the UAE Embassy in Tanzania, Suqia UAE has implemented several water projects across Tanzania, benefiting more than one million people.

The projects have helped improve quality of life, reduce exposure to waterborne diseases and ease the burden of collecting water, allowing beneficiaries to devote more time to work, education and their families.

Suqia UAE also implemented its annual Ramadan Campaign in cooperation with 19 organisations and associations, with DEWA employees distributing water bottles with Iftar meals and food baskets to families in need.

For the third consecutive year, Suqia UAE participated in the Al Freej Fridge humanitarian campaign, launched by Ferjan Dubai with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and in collaboration with Suqia UAE and the UAE Food Bank. The campaign aims to distribute two million bottles of cold water, juices and frozen treats to workers across Dubai during the summer.