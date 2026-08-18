UAE giving transcends borders, creates lasting impact: ADFD

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Member of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, said the UAE continues to strengthen its humanitarian and development presence, drawing on an Emirati legacy that places people at the heart of giving and has made responsibility towards others a firmly established approach since the country's founding by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In remarks marking World Humanitarian Day, Al Suwaidi said Sheikh Zayed established values that transcended geographical boundaries and made giving a bridge for bringing peoples closer together.

He noted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to reinforce its humanitarian and development role, based on the conviction that developing people, protecting their dignity and empowering communities are among the most sustainable foundations for building a future of stability and prosperity.

He added that humanitarian work in the United Arab Emirates represents a forward-looking vision and reflects the country's belief that international solidarity is a shared responsibility, and that the true impact of giving is measured by the ability it creates for recovery, the opportunities it provides for growth and the broader prospects it opens for a dignified life.

Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of all those working in humanitarian fields, foremost among them doctors, nurses, specialists, engineers, and relief and support teams, who carry out their mission under the most difficult circumstances and embody through their actions the highest values of loyalty, dedication and compassion.

He noted that ADFD continues to fulfil its pioneering development role by helping build the foundations of sustainable growth and supporting strategic projects that strengthen the ability of economies and communities to progress, open new pathways for development and improve people's quality of life.

He affirmed that the UAE renews its commitment to ensuring that humanitarian work remains a force for creating opportunities, a tool for strengthening stability and a pathway towards building a more just and prosperous future, based on the belief that one of the greatest legacies a nation can create is an enduring impact on people's lives.