World Humanitarian Day reflects values of giving, solidarity: Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, said World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to reflect on the values of giving and solidarity instilled by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established them as an enduring approach in the UAE's journey and a global humanitarian mission reaching all those in need.

Marking World Humanitarian Day, H.H. Sheikh Theyab said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to carry forward this mission by supporting those affected, responding urgently to crises and developing sustainable solutions that preserve human dignity and strengthen communities' capacity to recover.

He added, "On this occasion, we honour the courage and dedication of humanitarian workers and volunteers around the world, and their noble commitment to serving humanity."