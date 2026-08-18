Uzbek Government delegation explores UAE Government's experience with 'Zero Bureaucracy' Programme

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A government delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan learned about the UAE Government’s experience with the Zero Bureaucracy Programme (ZBP), as well as the best practices and successful models developed by government entities in this field.

The visit took place as part of the Government Experience Exchange initiatives and within the framework of the strategic partnership in government modernisation between the two friendly countries.

The visit aimed to showcase best practices and success stories in the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, and to explore the adoption and development of artificial intelligence solutions and applications for government operations.

The visit featured intensive workshops that explored the methodology of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, success stories, and key projects and initiatives.

Additionally, knowledge tours were organised to several leading government entities to learn about best practices and successful experiences in eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy.

The delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan included officials and leaders from various government entities, including the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms, the Zero Bureaucracy Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the Digital Government Projects Management Center.

Mohamed Bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange, affirmed that the partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan serves as a practical model for turning knowledge exchange into tangible results and accelerating the development of government systems that are more efficient, flexible, and future-ready.

Bin Taliah stated that Zero Bureaucracy represents a strategic transformation in the way governments operate, going beyond merely streamlining procedures to redesign human-centred government service models, thereby enhancing service quality and improving the customer experience.

The delegation held a series of meetings, sessions, and workshops with Emirati government officials and experts.

The meetings and workshops involved the Zero Bureaucracy Programme team, the Emirates Post team, the General Secretariat of the Cabinet team, the Ministry of Finance team, and the Etihad Water and Electricity team.

The visit included a session led by Hesham Amiri, Deputy Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, focusing on the achievements recognised through the Zero Bureaucracy Award, the winners of the second edition, the objectives of the third edition, and the Agentic AI project in the UAE Government.

The sessions addressed the UAE Government’s efforts to enhance community participation in the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, success stories from the second edition, and the criteria for the Zero Bureaucracy Award.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Government Services Excellence Program (EGSEP) showcased several initiatives, including the Global Star Rating System for Services (GSRSS), field monitoring tools, the "Khadamati" (My Services) record, the Agentic AI pathway for government services, the Service Guide, and the Customer Pulse Index.

The visit's agenda also included sessions focused on the government services track, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, and the experience of the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and meetings with work teams from the Ministry of Finance, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Emirates Post.

The visit included knowledge tours to several leading entities in implementing the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

During these visits, the delegation reviewed the "Smart Mission” and “Digital Document Attestation” service experiences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They also visited the Emirate of Ajman to learn about the police services experience at the Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station and toured the Zayed National Museum.

Uzbekistan’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme launched under the patronage of the President of Uzbekistan and in cooperation with the UAE Government in November 2025, draws on the UAE’s successful experience in enhancing the efficiency of government operations and raising customer satisfaction levels.

The Programme forms part of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan in government modernisation.

The Programme focuses on simplifying government procedures and reducing administrative red tape, thereby enhancing the efficiency of government services and fostering a culture of innovation and flexibility within government entities, positively impacting people’s quality of life and contributing to economic and social development.

Through this partnership, the two governments have completed 381 workshops, with 2.7 million trainees participating across 10 pillars of the partnership. These pillars include government services, government performance, competitiveness, youth, leadership and capacity building, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, strategic planning, cybersecurity, presidential initiatives, and government quality.

During the 2023–2026 phase, cooperation focused on 14 pillars, including industrial development, social development, digital transformation, health, artificial intelligence, statistics, trade development, urban planning, and leadership development, while also supporting Uzbekistan’s vision by leveraging global experiences.

It is noteworthy that the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan launched a strategic partnership in government modernisation in 2019.

In April 2021, the agreement was renewed for a further six years and subsequently extended in 2025, contributing to the expansion of joint programmes and enhancing opportunities for exchanging expertise.