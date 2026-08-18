Sharjah Digital Department wins global award for Mada rain simulation project

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has won the Special Achievement in GIS Award, presented by global technology company Esri, for its “Mada” rainfall water simulation project.

The achievement reflects the Emirate of Sharjah’s drive to harness geospatial data and advanced digital technologies to build a more prepared and resilient city by enabling government entities to anticipate risks, improve decision-making efficiency and support service continuity.

The “Mada Rainwater Accumulation Simulation” project is an advanced digital platform linked to Sharjah’s three-dimensional model. It enables government entities to simulate rainfall scenarios and analyse their potential impact on roads, infrastructure, buildings, educational facilities and medical centres.

This supports advance planning, strengthens inter-entity coordination and enhances the city’s readiness to deal with various weather conditions, with the aim of providing the highest levels of protection for individuals.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, said, “This achievement reflects progress in implementing the objectives of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which focuses on harnessing geospatial data and digital technologies to support decision-making, strengthen integration among government entities and build more efficient, proactive services.”

He added, “The Mada project translates this approach into a practical application by providing an advanced platform that helps government entities anticipate the effects of rainfall before it occurs and assess different scenarios. This supports advance planning, improves the efficiency of infrastructure management and enhances the speed of response across various conditions.”

The achievement underscores Sharjah Digital Department’s commitment to developing innovative digital solutions that support data-driven government, strengthen integration between government entities and enable more proactive planning.

This contributes to improving service efficiency, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a smart city that is more prepared, sustainable and people-centred.

The award is among the most prestigious global honours presented by Esri. It is awarded annually to organisations that use geographic information system technologies in innovative ways to create tangible impact on government services, support planning, promote sustainability and improve quality of life.