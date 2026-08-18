Humanitarian work sustainable commitment, not temporary response: UAE Aid Agency Chairman

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tareq Ahmed Mohamed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said that behind every aid convoy and every relief operation are men and women working under extremely difficult conditions and dedicating themselves to serving others, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it and that human dignity is preserved.

Speaking on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, Dr. Al Ameri said humanitarian work is a sustainable commitment rather than a temporary response, and that investing in people is fundamental to its sustainability through training, capacity-building, and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to support field workers, improve the accuracy of needs assessments and accelerate response.

He affirmed that the UAE, guided by the approach of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continues to stand alongside humanitarian workers and its partners around the world.

Al Ameri stressed that protecting and empowering those working in the field is a shared responsibility, as they are the bridge that connects hope with those who need it.