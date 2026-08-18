ADREC releases Abu Dhabi Real Estate Market Report for H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has released the Real Estate Market Report for the first half of 2026, presenting registered data on supply and demand, price movements, investment activity, and forward-looking supply projections across the emirate.

This edition forms part of ADREC’s bi-annual market reporting and is based on sales, lease and mortgage transactions registered during the period.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, stated, “Numbers measure the markets movement, but understanding the market requires us to look beyond the numbers, to read the trends, understand what is changing, and assess what those changes mean for investors, developers, and decision-makers. Every sale transaction, tenancy contract, and real estate mortgage across the emirate of Abu Dhabi provides us with an understanding of the market, enabling us to track its direction and respond with greater precision. The first half of 2026 reflects a resilient market, supported by sustained demand, clear regulations, transparent data, and a balanced approach to supply and demand.”

He added, "The largest share of residential sales value went to homes not yet built, which places the weight of our regulatory work before completion. ADREC remains focused on ensuring clarity, confidence, and fairness for all market participants, supported by reliable information, protected buyer funds, and rules that apply across market cycles."

The emirate recorded 233,000 active residential lease contracts in H1 2026. Total lease values reached AED 9.3 billion, an increase of 8% year-on-year, with contract volumes up 2%.

Rental units comprise 69% of occupied units in Abu Dhabi Region, underpinning a deep rental market and ample homeownership opportunities with accessible housing options.

Residential supply reached approximately 409,000 units, an average annual increase of 2.9% since 2022. Abu Dhabi Region drove this expansion with annual average growth of 3.3% and now represents 79% of the emirate's residential stock.

Around 71,000 additional units are projected across the emirate by 2030, with deliveries expected to peak at approximately 21,800 units in 2028 Development projects are estimated to account for 77% of Abu Dhabi Region supply growth between H2 2026 and 2030, against 23% from building permits.

Investment zones accounted for more than 22% of total residential stock in the first half of 2026, with approximately 72,000 units led by Al Reem Island at 27,500 units, followed by Al Raha, Yas Island, and Al Saadiyat Island.

Repeat sales prices rose 20% year-on-year for apartments and 12% for villas. Residential unit sales reached AED 70.4 billion, against AED 25.3 billion in H1 2025. Off-plan transactions accounted for 89% of sales value and 82% of deals.

Ten leading developers accounted for 90% of off-plan primary sales at AED 51 billion, and ten projects accounted for 43% of residential unit sales at AED 30 billion. In the ready market, 61% of purchases were completed in cash.

Emirati buyers committed AED 21.0 billion, against AED 8.9 billion in H1 2025. Resident expatriates and non-resident foreign buyers together accounted for 70% of residential sales value. Hudayriyat Island recorded AED 19 billion, 27% of residential sales value, followed by Saadiyat Island at AED 13.3 billion, Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island (operated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market area) at AED 10.5 billion, and Yas Island at AED 7.3 billion.

Six key districts will drive 77% of projected incremental supply through 2030, including Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City, and Al Hudayriyat Island. Nine major developers account for 76% of the development projects pipeline, delivering high-end and mid-market apartment and villa communities predominantly within investment zones.

Retail supply reached 3.85 million square metres of gross leasable area, growing 5% on an annualised basis, with occupancy in the mid-nineties and new lease prices up 9%. Office supply reached 3.4 million square metres, up 0.3% from the end of 2025. Occupancy remained strong at 95% across both the overall market and the prime and Grade A segments. New lease prices rose 13%.

All findings are derived from registered transaction data and follow ADREC’s established methodology, including price-range validation, transaction filtering and geographic stratification.