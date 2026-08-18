Hamdan Foundation launches central judging for 2026 Education Awards

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences launched central judging for its 2026 Education Awards on Tuesday, 18th August 2026, during an opening meeting held at Hamdan Foundation headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting brought together judging committee members and experts and specialists from across the education sector.

This year’s judging covers 329 entries, including 226 entries in local awards and 103 in GCC awards, marking the start of the evaluation process based on approved criteria and methodologies to identify entries that meet the standards of excellence across award categories.

Central judging is a key stage in the awards cycle, with entries assessed against specific criteria and indicators for each category to ensure objectivity, fairness and equal opportunity. Evaluation focuses on the quality of submitted practices and achievements, their level of excellence and their impact on the educational environment, helping identify high-quality practices and experiences while encouraging continued improvement across the education sector.

The opening meeting reviewed judging mechanisms and procedural frameworks governing evaluation, as well as approved criteria and indicators, committee responsibilities and stages of work. The process is designed to ensure consistency and accuracy in evaluation while maintaining the credibility of results.

Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, General Coordinator and Head of Judging Committees, said central judging represents one of the most important stages of the awards cycle, requiring careful review of entries and consistent application of approved criteria and indicators to support sound judging decisions and credible results.

Dr. Al Kaabi said, “Central judging is fundamental to ensuring consistency in evaluation and the quality of its outcomes. Committees work within a unified framework that ensures criteria and indicators are interpreted and applied consistently across all entries. Judging decisions are based on the evidence submitted and the extent to which approved criteria are met, strengthening the integrity of the process and the credibility of its results.”

He added, “A judge’s responsibility goes beyond awarding scores. It requires a thorough understanding of each category and the ability to analyse evidence and assess it against approved indicators. We therefore place strong emphasis on coordination among committee members and on discussing cases that require further review, ensuring final results accurately reflect the quality and merit of each entry.”

During the next stage, judging committees will review and assess entries against approved criteria and indicators for each category and complete evaluation procedures to identify those that meet the required standards of excellence ahead of subsequent stages in the awards cycle.

Through its Education Awards, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues to support outstanding practices and recognise distinguished achievements in education, while promoting a culture of quality, innovation and excellence that encourages individuals and educational institutions to strengthen their performance and impact on society.