flydubai organises UAE National Careers Open Day

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai welcomed more than 500 UAE nationals from all seven emirates to its UAE National Careers Open Day at the flydubai Campus in Dubai, reflecting strong interest in career opportunities across the airline.

The event brought together Emirati students, graduates and professionals seeking to explore aviation careers and the specialised training and development programmes available at flydubai.

Attendees met the airline's recruitment and talent development teams and learned about career pathways including the Engineering Apprentice Programme (AMEL), Flight Dispatcher Programme, Pilot Training Programmes, including Ab Initio and Second Officer programmes, UAE National Graduate Programmes, and opportunities across operational and corporate functions.

Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said, "Welcoming more than 500 Emiratis from all seven emirates who are interested in exploring a career with flydubai demonstrates the enthusiasm and ambition of our national talent and their interest in being part of the future of aviation in the UAE."

He added, "Developing our national workforce remains a priority as flydubai continues to grow, and we are committed to creating meaningful career pathways supported by structured training and development programmes that enable UAE nationals to build successful long-term careers across our organisation."

As flydubai expands its fleet, network and operations, the carrier is investing in in-house capabilities and developing a strong pipeline of skilled national talent. These efforts are creating career opportunities across flight operations, engineering and maintenance, airport operations, commercial, technology, finance, human resources and other business functions.

flydubai currently operates a fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft and has more than 300 aircraft on order for delivery over the next decade. The airline employs nearly 7,000 people, including around 2,000 pilots and engineers, with continued expansion expected to create thousands of additional career opportunities.

The UAE National Careers Open Day forms part of flydubai's broader commitment to supporting the UAE's national workforce agenda and developing the next generation of Emirati aviation professionals through specialised training, mentorship and long-term career development opportunities.