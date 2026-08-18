Saud bin Saqr receives Cybersecurity Council delegation, reviews initiatives to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's digital infrastructure

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Nad Al Habi Majlis in the emirate on Tuesday a delegation from the UAE Government Cyber Security Council, headed by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening the emirate's digital infrastructure and cyber security capabilities.

The meeting also discussed opportunities to establish and enhance backup data centres supporting the national cloud, helping raise levels of readiness and resilience.

Discussions also covered expanding the CyberE71 growth and innovation programme to support entrepreneurs and school and university students in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as ways to develop national cyber security competencies and broaden related areas of cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that the UAE is moving forward with a clear vision to harness technological advancement in the service of people, noting that developing national competencies and empowering young people, school and university students, and entrepreneurs with knowledge, skills and opportunities are fundamental to preparing generations capable of creating solutions and contributing to building a secure digital future for the country.

He said that building a prosperous future requires a secure and reliable digital environment that keeps pace with development ambitions, stressing that cyber security is a fundamental pillar of national stability and sustainable progress.

He added that a country's standing among nations in the digital age is reflected in its ability to establish trust in its digital systems and ensure their readiness to keep pace with future transformations.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his support of cyber security efforts in the emirate, affirming that this interest reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to providing an advanced national environment that keeps pace with digital transformation, supports sustainable development and strengthens the country's competitiveness in advanced technology fields.