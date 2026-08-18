Mohammed Bin Rashid Library turns ‘Back to School’ into family experience

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will bring together students and their families on 21st and 22nd August as part of the “Back to School” event under the “Moms, Pops & Tots” initiative.

The event transforms preparations for returning to school into an interactive family experience through a programme focused on strengthening children’s self-confidence, developing their skills, and encouraging them to begin the new academic year with enthusiasm and positivity.

The programme includes the children’s live show “The Fixies”, LEGO model-building experiences, remote-controlled car races, creative woodworking and sensory activities, alongside interactive storytelling sessions aimed at developing early reading skills and instilling a love of books among children.

The event will also feature sessions on emotional regulation and mindfulness, alongside educational experiences.

Fatma Fikree, Acting Director of the Events and Communication Department and Head of the Activities and Events Section at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, said that preparing for the academic year is not limited to uniforms and stationery, but also extends to preparing children psychologically and emotionally and strengthening their self-confidence.