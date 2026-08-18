SEWA completes five lighting projects in Kalba

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) installed 520 lighting poles, laid 18.5 kilometres of cable and installed 18 lighting boxes across Kalba during the first half of 2026.

Lighting works in Al Bardi and Al Qadisiyah residential areas are complete, while the Jil Al Deem project is 90 per cent complete. Lighting pole installation in the industrial area is 80 per cent complete, while 20 per cent of the lighting works at the Wadi Al Helo Tunnel are complete.

The projects are directly improving lighting network efficiency across several parts of the city, enhancing the city's urban appearance and the safety of road users. They form part of a comprehensive development plan to upgrade infrastructure and improve public safety.

Engineer Yousef Al Hammadi, Director of SEWA’s Kalba Department, said the authority is implementing development and lighting projects across all areas, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

He said the authority continues to develop infrastructure and improve public services across the emirate’s cities and regions, in line with defined plans and schedules.

The projects also aim to enhance road safety, support sustainable development, improve the city’s appearance, provide a high quality of life for citizens and residents, and keep pace with Kalba’s urban expansion, population growth and rising tourism.

These efforts, he added, directly support the local economy and make Kalba a more attractive place to live and invest.