Abu Dhabi Sports Council reveals schedule for 4th season of Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in collaboration with the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), has launched the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge 2026–2027, featuring four rounds to be held between October 2026 and April 2027.

The challenge will bring together leading car and motorcycle competitors across various categories and experience levels to compete in a series of desert races that reinforce Abu Dhabi as a leading host of major motorsport events.

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will place a strong emphasis on developing emerging talent by providing newcomers with the opportunity to compete alongside experienced and professional drivers and riders from across the region.

The challenge comprises four rounds, beginning on 17th October 2026 at Tilal Sweihan, followed by the second round on 12th to 13th December 2026 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

The third round will also take place in Liwa on 23rd January 2027, while the season will conclude with the fourth and final round on 10th April 2027 in the Al Ain desert.

The challenge is open to both professional and amateur competitors. Each round will cover a total distance of more than 100 kilometres, with each lap spanning approximately 25 kilometres.

The fastest competitors are expected to complete the course in around two hours. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of each round.

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will feature cars, buggies, motorcycles and quads, in accordance with the local regulations of the Emirates Motorsports Organization.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge is one of the key initiatives that embodies Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision to support motorsport and broaden participation in the sport. It also reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading destination for hosting and organising world-class sporting events, supported by its outstanding organisational expertise, which helps attract elite competitors and motorsport enthusiasts from the UAE and around the world.”

Maher Al Badri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, expressed his pride in the continued partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council in organising the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge.

He stressed that the championship has become an important fixture on the UAE’s desert rally calendar, providing competitive opportunities that help identify emerging talent and develop their technical capabilities.

Al Badri said, “Abu Dhabi possesses exceptional attributes that make it one of the world’s leading destinations for rally racing, thanks to its diverse desert terrain and extensive experience in organising major international championships. We believe that staging a specialised local series such as the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge provides an essential platform to support competitors and prepare them to compete at the highest levels, strengthening their presence and representation at regional and international events.”

The launch of the fourth season builds on the success achieved by the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge in previous editions.

The third season attracted more than 380 entries across its four rounds, representing over 20 nationalities, amid a high level of competition and growing participation from both professional and amateur desert rally competitors.

The challenge has also contributed to expanding community engagement with desert racing and further reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for hosting and organising distinctive sporting events at both regional and international levels.