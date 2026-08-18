UAE detects two ballistic missiles fired from Iran; one falls in territorial waters

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country on August 18th, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that it is on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats, and to firmly confront anything aimed at undermining the security of the state, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.

It also urged the public to obtain all news from official sources in the country and to avoid rumors and false information.