Rabdan Academy launches Bachelor of Disaster Management programme

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) --Rabdan Academy has launched its Bachelor of Disaster Management programme, designed to prepare specialised national leaders in disaster and emergency management and help strengthen national preparedness, institutional resilience and business continuity in line with international standards.

The launch reflects Rabdan Academy’s continued commitment to developing specialised academic programmes that respond to national priorities and evolving global requirements. Through an integrated educational approach that combines academic knowledge with practical application, the programme aims to equip national talent with the capabilities required to effectively manage diverse risks, crises, and disasters, while aligning with leading international practices in the field.

The programme is designed to prepare graduates to lead and manage multidisciplinary teams, use advanced technologies, apply ethical practices, and adhere to international standards in risk assessment and emergency response. It also equips students with the ability to coordinate efforts across multiple entities and implement integrated disaster management solutions that support institutional preparedness, community resilience, and long-term sustainability.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: "The launch of the Bachelor of Disaster Management represents a strategic milestone in strengthening the Academy's specialised education ecosystem. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing capabilities that can anticipate, prepare for, and effectively manage risks in a sustainable manner. The programme demonstrates our continued dedication to delivering high-quality education that combines academic excellence with professional application, supporting the nation’s aspirations and anticipating future requirements."