Over 1,500 global companies to participate in 50th edition of Middle East Energy in Dubai on September 1-3

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Middle East Energy has released the floorplan for its 50th edition, with 1,528 global energy companies confirmed to exhibit. The show is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates and with the full support of the Government of Dubai, and runs 1-3 September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year's exhibition features companies including Shell, Ducab, Riello UPS, TBEA, Emirates Transformer, AE Solar, Trina Storage, Jeddah Cables, TE Connectivity and Kirloskar, alongside over 1,500 manufacturers from across the entire energy landscape. Together, they represent every energy sector, from transmission, distribution, energy storage to smart solutions, backup power, and renewables, building a highly comprehensive ecosystem of products exhibited on the show floor.

Buyers taking part in the show's Energy Club are also confirmed to have over $98bn of live energy projects across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, a record breaking purchasing power across the entire 50 years of Middle East Energy.

Trevor Ducharme, President of Global CMX, the renowned strategic advisory organisation, said the event arrives at a pivotal time for the industry as energy investment, trade relationships, and infrastructure development continue to evolve: "Middle East Energy arrives at exactly the right moment. For anyone serious about positioning in the new energy economy, whether moving capital, developing assets, or bridging markets through credible government-to-government frameworks, this is the room to be in."

The exhibition is supported by five conference stages and 250 speakers addressing the topics shaping the industry today: generation, grids, storage, efficiency, and the growing power demands of data centres and AI. These are conversations that start on stage and continue on the exhibition floor.

Mark Ring, Group Director, Middle East Energy, said: "Fifty years on, Middle East Energy remains the largest gathering of this region's power sector. The floorplan we are releasing today shows 1,528 companies choosing to be in Dubai this September. It is clear that the industry has made its decision.”

Discussing this year’s Middle East Energy, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism says “As the emirate continues to advance towards the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy goal to produce 100 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050, Middle East Energy provides a platform to bring the global energy sector together to innovate, share knowledge, and forge partnerships, and we look forward to working alongside the organisers and welcoming exhibitors, speakers and visitors from around the world.”

More than 30,000 attendees have registered to attend the September 2026 event, and the full floorplan is available at LINK. Registration for visitors is open at LINK