Dubai Police first in MENA to earn ISPCAN Child Protection Certificate

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) --Dubai Police have become the first law enforcement agency in the Middle East and North Africa to receive a Certificate of Recognition from the International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN).

The recognition honours the General Department of Human Rights for its pioneering child protection initiatives, particularly the establishment of Child Oasis.

As a specialised multidisciplinary center, Child Oasis provides a safe and supportive environment for vulnerable children, streamlining legal, psychological, and social care while reducing the trauma of repeated investigative procedures.

Aligning with the UAE’s 2026 Year of the Family, the milestone reflects the nation's leadership in adopting top international policing and safety standards.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said Dubai Police remain committed to supporting the UAE’s strategy and directives on children’s rights.

He added that Dubai Police applies the highest standards for safeguarding children’s rights in alignment with the country’s legislative and policy framework, particularly as the UAE marks 2026 as the Year of the Family.