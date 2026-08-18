UAE claims three medals on day two of Youth MMA World Championship

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE athletes delivered strong performances on day two of the seventh IMMAF Youth World Championships at Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Arena, collecting three medals for the host nation.

A 12-fighter Emirati contingent in the Youth C category, for ages 12 to 13, produced two silver medals and a bronze. Hissa Al Mutawa earned silver in her division, while Mahra Al Azizi claimed bronze in front of a home crowd.

The tournament features over 1,100 competitors from 55 countries and runs through 23rd August.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, General Secretary of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, explained that testing local prospects against varied international fight styles accelerates tactical development and decision-making under high stakes.

Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, highlighted that the event's tailored rule set prioritises contestant safety while honing fight IQ.

Tournament action shifts on Wednesday to the Youth B division for athletes aged 14 to 15, with nine UAE team members scheduled to compete across two days of bouts.