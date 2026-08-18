UAE Archery Team trains in Uzbekistan ahead of major Asian and Olympic events

TASHKENT, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Archery Team has stepped up preparations for four upcoming Asian and Olympic tournaments with an international training assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, scheduled through 24th August.

The camp features combined practice sessions and two competitive events alongside Uzbek archers.

Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Vice President of the UAE Archery Federation and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, stated that an 18-strong squad of male and female athletes across multiple age categories is focusing on advanced training in both compound and recurve divisions.

The training regime aligns with the federation's blueprint to build squad readiness and refine technical skill levels for upcoming assignments. Priority events include the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, running from 19th September to 4th October, followed by the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games from 31st October to 13th November.

The UAE squad will also contest the 3rd West Asian Archery Championship 2026 in Fujairah from 15th to 22nd October across senior, U21, and U18 classes, before lining up at the Asian Youth Archery Championship in Khorfakkan this December.