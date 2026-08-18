US Vladimir Akopian wins Veterans Title at Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- American player Vladimir Akopian secured first place in the Veterans Tournament (Over 50) at the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, currently taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi through 24th August.

Dandyl Fernandez of the Philippines finished as runner-up, while Uzbekistan's Alexei Barsov took third place following competitive play across all rounds. Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, presented the awards to the winners.

The festival continued this evening with the fourth round of the Masters, Open A, Open B, and International Youth (Under 16) tournaments, featuring strong participation from Emirati players. The round was officially opened by Fuad Darwish, First Vice President of the UAE Chess Federation, and Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, alongside Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri.

Fuad Darwish stated that the 32nd edition of the festival represents a significant addition to the international sporting events hosted in Abu Dhabi, citing its diverse competitions and widespread international and local participation.