UAE Showjumping Team clears veterinary inspection ahead of FEI World Championships Aachen 2026

AACHEN, Germany, 18th August, 2026 (WAM)-- All five horses representing the UAE at the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026 have successfully passed the first veterinary inspection, clearing the way for the team to begin its World Championship campaign.

The inspection took place in Aachen on Monday 17 August, with Cornet XL, Enjoy de la Mure, Foncetti vd Heffinck, Hudson de Vains and Flonflon all accepted as fit to compete.

The UAE joins a truly international field in Aachen, with 146 athletes representing 51 nations set to contest the Jumping World Championship. A total of 31 national teams and 25 individual athletes will compete for the team and individual world titles at Aachen's iconic Main Stadium, where Jumping World Championship history will be made for the sixth time.

Beyond the pursuit of World Championship medals, Aachen also marks the first opportunity for nations to secure team qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Seven Olympic team qualification places are available to the highest-ranked eligible nations, excluding the United States as host nation, adding further significance to the team competition on Friday.

The horses took part in a jumping training session on Tuesday morning, providing the combinations with their final opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Aachen arena before competition begins at 09:00 CEST on Wednesday 19 August.

The opening Speed Competition counts towards both the team and individual championships and is open to all declared starters, with a maximum of four combinations from each nation. Faults are converted into seconds and added to each rider's time, with the resulting scores converted into points that carry forward into the championship.

The UAE team is led by Chef d'Équipe William Funnell and arrives in Aachen following an extensive European campaign in preparation for one of the most important championships of the Olympic cycle.

Team medals will be decided on Friday 21 August and the championship concludes on Sunday 23 August with the individual final and the crowning of the 2026 FEI Jumping World Champion.