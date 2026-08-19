Indonesia: Death toll from magnitude 7.7 earthquake rises to 70

JAKARTa, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude quake that struck Indonesia last Saturday has risen to 70, with at least 40,000 people displaced and more than 1,100 injured amid constant aftershocks.

More than 40,000 people were now listed as displaced by the quake, according to the national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, a sharp jump from the figure of 12,800 provided on Monday.

At least 1,100 people were also now listed as injured, an increase of more than tenfold from just a day earlier.

The quake damaged almost 12,000 homes across several towns in Flores, where a BNPB spokesman said many residents were refusing to return home as hundreds of aftershocks rattle the island.













Indonesia's disaster management agency said at least 1,100 people were injured, while 40,000 remain in shelters, including 12,800 on Flores Island.

More than 2,100 aftershocks have been recorded since Saturday. Additional government aid has begun arriving by land, sea, and air, but shortages of food, drinking water, tents, and sanitation facilities remain.